Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday fainted due to heat at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Chidambaram was rushed to the hospital.

Chidambaram arrived in Ahmedabad for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session.

The 84th National Convention of the AICC is being held in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, marking its return to Gujarat after a 64-year gap.

As part of the convention, the CWC meeting was held today, attended by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. The meeting was attended by other top leaders of the Congress, including the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

At the meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a veiled attack on the BJP, stated that attention is being diverted from the basic issues of the country by creating "communal division."

Kharge said, "Today, attention is being diverted from the basic issues of the country by doing Communal Division. On the other hand, Oligarchic Monopoly is on the path of controlling the governance by capturing the resources of the country."

The Congress President further said that a "conspiracy" is being carried out in the nation regarding several national heroes, including that of bilateral ties between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel. (ANI)

