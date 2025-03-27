Wayanad (Kerala) [India], March 27 (ANI): Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will inaugurate the new Gram Panchayat Office complex at Pulpally, Wayanad and said that it is a first step.

"It's a first step. We are here for the inauguration, so I think we should all be positive about it. Everybody has made an effort to do whatever they could. As you know, the Karnataka government has also announced that they will help and build 100 houses. It's a collective effort, and everybody should be positive," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

Also Read | Lucknow 'Food Poisoning': 4 Special Needs Children Die, Over Dozen Fall Sick After Having Dinner at Government Rehab Centre; Probe Launched (Watch Videos).

She further praised the people who worked together to help the victims of the disaster in Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

"When I first came to Wayanad after general elections, it was during the flooding in Mundakkai and Chooralmala. That time, in the middle of the devastation the people were facing, I noticed how everybody was working together to help the victims of the disaster," she added.

Also Read | Bhopal: Toxic Waste From Gas Tragedy To Be Incinerated in 72 Days.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a three-day visit to Wayanad, where she visited the Sree Seetha Devi Lava Kusa Temple in Pulpally.

She will inaugurate the new grama panchayat office complex at Pulpally and will attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the proposed township for the survivors of Mundakkai- Chooralmala landslide at Elstone Estate.

"Today, Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi ji will visit the Sree Seetha Devi Lava Kusa Temple and Valliyoorkavu Temple. She'll also inaugurate several projects and attend a Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony at Elstone Estate," Congress posted on X.

On July 30 2024, the state of Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying scores of houses and other buildings.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is MP from Wayanad, where she secured the seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)