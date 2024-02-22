Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Ahead of the arrival of the Congress's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' in Kanpur, Congress leader Sandeep Shukla on Wednesday put up hoardings where Rahul Gandhi was depicted as Lord Krishna and state party chief Ajay Rai as Arjun from the epic 'Mahabharat'.

The hoardings went up across the city on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Shukla said he sees Rahul as a modern-day incarnation of Lord Krishna.

"His purpose is clear, much like when Lord Krishna, during the Dwaparyug, countered the hostility of the Kauravas towards the Pandavas. At the time, Lord Krishna appeared to spread love. Similarly, our leader Rahul Gandhi has taken it upon himself to spread the message of love and brotherhood in this Kalyug. Today, he is arriving in Kanpur to spread love and oneness everywhere. I see him as an incarnation of Lord Krishna," Shukla said earlier in the day.

"Honourable Ajay Rat-ji is by his side, portraying the role of Arjun, ready to take on the BJP. He is depicted as such in posters," he added.

Meanwhile, the procession will pass through the Ghantaghar intersection of the city, for which all the arrangements were made. The place was covered with posters and banners of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will be paused between February 26 to March 1 in view of election-related meetings in Delhi.

"There will be a break from February 26 to March 1 as there are many important meetings regarding elections in Delhi and it is necessary for Rahul Gandhi to be present there," Ramesh told ANI in Lucknow on Wednesday.

He informed that the Yatra will resume on March 2.

He also criticised Prime Mnister Narendra Modi for 'misleading' the country by calling the ongoing passage of time as 'Amrit Kaal'."The real issue is that the PM is misleading the country in the name of 'Amrit Kaal. We are saying that the last 10 years are of 'Anyay Kaal'. Thousands of youth are committing suicide due to unemployment. PM says 'Modi ki guarantee'. Par jab Modi ki warranty khatam hoti hai toh Modi ki guarantee ki kya baat hai (When Modi's warranty is about to run out, what is the use of Modi's guarantee?)," the Congress leader said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 39th day on Wednesday. The yatra is currently in Lucknow. (ANI)

