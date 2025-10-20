New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Following the invocation of GRAP-2 restrictions in the Delhi-NCR following an increase in pollution levels, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said on Monday blamed Central and Delhi government's and accused them of showing "no interest" in controlling the pollution.

"The Central and Delhi government have no interest in it (controlling pollution). They are lighting diyas. Rather than creating awareness among the people, they are increasing pollution," Tariq Anwar told ANI.

GRAP refers to the Graded Response Action Plan, which is a set of emergency measures to combat air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. The rules vary from four stages, from basic actions like enforcing pollution certificates for vehicles at Stage-1 to more strict restrictions like halting construction and banning several types of vehicles at Stage-4 (Severe+).

Earlier today, after the invocation of GRAP-2 regulations in the Delhi-NCR following an increase in pollution levels, BJP leader RP Singh termed it a difficult time for the region, stating that vehicular pollution and dust pollution are having an impact across the national capital.

He also expressed the possibility of artificial rain by the Delhi government to decrease the pollution rate after Diwali.

"It is a difficult time for Delhi's pollution...Vehicular pollution and dust pollution are also having an impact within Delhi...The Delhi government may even induce rain by cloud seeding after Diwali," RP Singh told ANI.

Earlier on October 19, amid the festive fervour gripping the National Capital Region (NCR) and the whole country, and amid the "Poor" air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

CAQM has further directed all the agencies concerned to also be required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures in Delhi-NCR.

As part of GRAP Stage 2, CAQM has directed the carrying out of mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads on a daily basis. Moreover, the Commission has called for increased parking fees, an increase in frequency of bus and metro services, and the strict implementation of regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors to conserve power while also ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

The order further mentioned enhancing vehicle parking fees to discourage private transport, synchronise traffic movements and deploy adequate personnel at intersections/traffic, alert in newspapers/ TV/radio to advise people about air pollution levels, and Do's and Don'ts for minimising polluting activities.

Stage 2 also includes intensifying inspections and strict enforcement of dust control measures at Construction and Demolition sites. (ANI)

