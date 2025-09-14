Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday demanded the withdrawal of the Maharashtra government's recent Government Resolution (GR) on Maratha reservation, saying it would adversely affect the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community.

"Due to this GR, a situation has arisen for the OBC community, because of which the government is affecting the rights of the OBC community. The government should withdraw this GR. A movement should be carried out with this demand, and a fight should be fought; a discussion was held on this," Wadettiwar said.

He also urged people to join a rally against the GR.

"On October 10, a rally will be taken out by lakhs of people from the OBC community... The government will learn a lesson from this, and then they will not do such work... We appeal to everyone to come and join in," he said.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to form a six-member cabinet subcommittee to look into OBC issues, in the wake of the Maratha reservation decision, with two ministers from each ruling party. This move is seen as an attempt to address the concerns of the OBC community.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised under the Kunbi sub-caste, which falls under the OBC category, to enable them to access reservation benefits in government jobs and education.

Earlier, Jarange-Patil ended his hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on September 2 after five days, following the government's assurance that it would accept six of his eight demands. He broke his fast after accepting the GR presented by the cabinet subcommittee, calling it a Diwali-like moment for the community.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had adjourned the Maratha quota matter, stating it expects some development by then. (ANI)

