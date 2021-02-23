Guwahati, Feb 23 (PTI) For the third consecutive day, the opposition Congress on Tuesday carried out protests against rising fuel prices in petrol depots of poll-bound Assam.

Raising slogans against the price hike, the Congress leaders asked the government why was it keeping mum on the burning issue of spiralling fuel prices?

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora said, "As if the economic disparities created by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal government were not enough, people now have to incur an additional burden for meeting the spike in oil prices".

The Congress has been demanding that tax on petrol and diesel be reduced and the common people given relief in prices of fuel.

State Finance Minister Himanta Sarma on February 12 withdrew an additional cess on petrol and diesel, making the fuels cheaper by Rs 5 per litre.

Party MP Gaurav Gogoi along with MLA Rakibul Hussain, and parliamentarian Pradyut Bordoloi led the protests in Barpeta and Gohpur respectively. The party leaders carried LPG cylinders on their heads to show their disapproval of the price hike.

Congress Legislature Party Leader Debabrata Saikia led the protests from Gelekey petrol pump at Nazira in Sivasagar. "We believe this is just the beginning of peoples' movement as this blatant display of apathy by the BJP government will be short-lived," he added. All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev also protested at Kalain Bazaar petrol pump in Cachar district.

The assembly election in the state is due in April- May.

