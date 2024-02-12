Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leaders went into a huddle in Mumbai on Monday in the wake of the exit of veteran Ashok Chavan from the party with their main concern is to prevent further damage considering the clout the former chief minister wields in some assembly segments.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, and ex-minister Naseem Khan held meetings here, a party leader said.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons to National Conference President Farooq Abdullah for Questioning in JK Cricket Association Case.

Chavan has influence in some legislative assembly segments in his home district Nanded and neighbouring areas.

"Congress leaders are currently trying to gauge the mood of some MLAs and their inclination," the leader said when asked what transpired at these meetings.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Alleges Tejashwi Yadav and RJD Leaders Were Earning Money in Illegal Manners, Says ‘Will Initiate Probe’.

Ashok Chavan resigned from the grand old party amid speculation that he may join the BJP.

In a letter to state Congress president Nana Patole, Chavan said he was resigning as a primary member of the party. He also submitted his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Chavan said he had not yet made any decision to join the BJP.

The MLA from the Bhokar seat, Chavan was also a member of the Congress Working Committee. He had represented the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.

Independent MLA from Amravati, Ravi Rana, has claimed that 10 to 15 MLAs are in touch with Ashok Chavan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)