Patna, February 12: After winning the vote of trust in Bihar assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleged that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and the leaders of Mahagathbandhan, while staying in the government, were earning money in illegal manners. "I was not against anyone and had given respect to them but I was in pain when I learnt that they were earning money. Even though the BJP, which was with us, had never done any kind of mischief, they (RJD) kept all leaders at one place and offered lakhs of rupees to move legislators here and there. Now, I will initiate investigation about how they could obtain money," Nitish Kumar said while addressing the assembly after sailing through the the floor test.

While looking at Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar said: "Your party was not doing well. The people sitting alongside me will help you. If you have any problem, come to me, we will shorten your problem." "I will work in the interest of the common people of Bihar and take care of everyone.

Reacting to the claims of Tejashwi Yadav on jobs, Nitish Kumar said: “We have been working for the development of Bihar since 2005. What was before that? In the 15 years of his father and mother, people hesitated to come out from home in the evening. We have changed all these things. As far as giving jobs to the teachers are concerned, we have promised it in the 2020 assembly election with NDA alliance partners and we are fulfilling it.”