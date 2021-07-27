New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee reached the national capital, she met Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday.

Apart from Nath, Congress leader Anand Sharma also met West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Delhi.

Speaking to the media after meeting Banerjee, Sharma said, "Mamata Banerjee and I have close ties as we have worked together for years. I appreciate her for how she fought the recent polls and won. She has come to Delhi for the first time after victory, so I came and had tea with her."

Last week, Banerjee had said she will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and leaders of Opposition parties during her stay in the national capital for two-three days.

Briefing media persons, West Bengal Chief Minister had said, "I will go to Delhi during the Parliament session and meet some leaders there. I will meet the President and the Prime Minister if given an appointment."

This is the first visit of Banerjee after her victory in the Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year. Banerjee's visit during the Parliament's Monsoon session holds significance as the Opposition is cornering the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol, and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is also a standoff between the Centre and Opposition parties over several key issues including the alleged Pegasus snooping controversy and scrapping of farm laws. (ANI)

