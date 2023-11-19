Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] November 19 (ANI): Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh Rohit Thakur, along with State Congress Committee chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh and other congress leaders, paid floral tributes to the 'Iron Lady of India', Indira Gandhi, on her birth anniversary on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur said, "Indira Gandhi has been a great leader for the nation. And the citizens of the country will always remember her for her services to the nation."

From the nationalisation of the banks to her role during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, Thakur highlighted Indira Gandhi's contribution to the nation during her tenure.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Pratibha Vibhadra Singh, said that the contribution of Indira Gandhi to unite the country needs to be remembered.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallaikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal also paid respects to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on Sunday.

Posting from his official handle on X, the Congress president said Indira Gandhi displayed "skillful leadership and sacrificed everything for the country".

"Forgiveness is the virtue of the brave, said Indira Gandhi. Our humble tribute to India's first woman Prime Minister and our icon, Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, "Kharge posted

"In preserving the unity and integrity of India and making our country strong and progressive, she consistently displayed skilful leadership, true loyalty and strong willpower for India and sacrificed everything for the country," the Congress national president added in his post.

The Odisha State Congress also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to the former PM. "Tributes to the first woman Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi, an embodiment of strong decisions and strong personality in the interest of the country, on her birth anniversary. The country is indebted to your contribution in enhancing the prestige and food security of the country," Gehlot posted on X.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi left an indelible mark in national politics and served as the third Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984. The country's first and, to date, only female prime minister, she emerged as a central figure in Indian politics as the leader of the Congress. (ANI)

