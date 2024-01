New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday said that senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar has been formally invited to attend the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

An invitation to attend the consecration ceremony has also been extended to former deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha Kariya Munda, it added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Timetable for RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examination Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How To Download.

"RSS Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh Ramlal has given an invitation to Smt. Meira Kumar, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha and daughter of Babu Jagjivan Ram ji," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in post on X.

Former deputy speaker of the (15th) Lok Sabha, Kariya Munda has also been invited to attend the ceremony, he added.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Flight to Manipur's Imphal Delayed Due to Fog and Poor Visibility at Delhi Airport.

The VHP spokesperson also shared pictures of Kumar and Munda receiving the invitation from a delegation representing Ram temple trust in his post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)