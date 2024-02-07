Chandigarh [Punjab], February 7 (ANI): Congress moved to the Punjab-Haryana High Court against Chandigarh mayoral elections on Wednesday.

Karanbir Singh, advocate said, "We have moved a writ petition today in continuation of earlier writ petitions. We have challenged the election process for mayor, deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor."

Expressing concern over eight votes being invalidated, the advocate highlighted, "The presiding officer has failed to disclose. Since the election of the mayor is illegal. The further election held is patently illegal. We want them to conduct a new election again."

Karanbir Singh informed that the next hearing on the case is on February 9.

Another advocate, Manjot Gujral, expressed full faith in the Supreme Court, adding to which he said, "The matter that has been moved to the Supreme Court is regarding mayor elections. The one that moved Punjab-Haryana court is regards to the senior mayor and deputy mayor polls."

"The second video that has been released caused a big dent in the election process. We have full faith in the Supreme Court which stated that the video clearly showed the actions of the presiding officer. I have faith that the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor will be conducted again," concluded Gujral.

On Tuesday, following the Supreme Court's criticism of the municipal poll officer for "defacing" the ballot paper in the Chandigarh Mayor polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) presented CCTV footage on Monday, claiming that the BJP Presiding officer openly destroyed and invalidated votes.

Sharing the CCTV footage as 'proof' of the ballot paper tampering by the civic poll officer, the Aam Aadmi Party, in a post on X, wrote, "Now accept it, BJP. What can be a greater proof than this? See how the Presiding Officer of the BJP openly destroyed the flag of democracy by cancelling the votes himself. This is a living proof of BJP's dictatorship." (ANI)

