New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Expressing his condolences for the victims of the Sigachi Pharma Factory explosion and Congress MP Mallu Ravi said that the "unfortunate" incident took place due to "chemical reaction" in the pharma factory.

"It is a very unfortunate incident due to the chemical reaction in the pharma factory. CM has announced to give Rs 1 crore to each deceased family", Mallu Ravi told ANI.

The Sigachi Pharma Factory explosion in Telangana's Sangareddy district claimed the lives of 34 people. According to officials, on Monday, over a dozen workers sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion at the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy offered full support to the State government in the relief operations following the blast at a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy, which killed at least 34 people and injured many."NDRF, Police and other agencies are engaged in relief operations...Central financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each will be given to families of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 to the injured," Kishan Reddy told reporters here.

"The BJP never does politics on such issues. We will fully cooperate in relief activities...The state government should take all steps to prevent such accidents," Reddy said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the blast. "Saddened by the tragic accident in a chemical factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. The NDRF team rushed to the spot immediately and is continuing the rescue operation along with the local administration," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured," Shah added. (ANI)

