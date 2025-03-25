New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed a Notice of Question of Privilege in Lok Sabha against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, accusing him of misleading the House on March 24.

Tagore claimed that Rijiju made false statements about Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, which he believes is a breach of privilege and contempt of the House.

The notice reads, "I hereby give notice of a question of privilege against Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, for blatantly misleading the House on 24 March 2025, in terms of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha."

"Kiren Rijiju attributed false statements to DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. D. K. Shivakumar has since refuted these statements as false and derogatory. Kiren Rijiju's remarks constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House, as it is well established that making false and misleading statements in the House is a breach of privilege and contempt. In light of the above, I respectfully request that privilege proceedings be initiated against Kiren Rijiju in this matter," the notice further reads.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI outside parliament, Tagore said, "Parliamentary Affairs Minister has breached the privilege and insulted the House itself. Being Parliamentary Affairs Minister (Kiren Rijiju), he should not have done this thing. This is a valid reason for breach of privilege... I hope the privilege committee takes action. Though, till now in Lok Sabha, no privilege committee has been set up."

This comes after Rijiju sought clarification from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the Congress' position on reservation for Muslims. He said Shivakumar's remarks were "extremely serious".

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed adjournments as treasury benches sought to corner the Congress over purported remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar relating to the Constitution, with the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Health Minister JP Nadda leading the BJP's attack.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday submitted a breach of privilege notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for "misleading" the House over Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's reported remarks on the Constitution.

DK Shivakumar, also slammed the BJP over its protest on his purported remarks relating to the Constitution and said the party is trying to twist his remarks and he is consulting his legal team.

"I don't want to comment much on it. There is no hide and seek in this issue. On quotas, there are several judgements which have come, and after every judgement, amendments have been made to the Constitution; there is nothing else. So they (BJP) are trying to twist it. They don't have any issues. I am happy that Jairam Ramesh has moved a privilege motion. I am also consulting legal experts," the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said. (ANI)

