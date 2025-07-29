New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday posted a cartoon on X, mocking the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with the recent controversy over the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in Bihar.

The cartoon shared by Congress MP portrays a man labelled "EC" dressed in uniform and shackled, holding what resembles an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine), with a speech bubble saying "YES SIR." The tweet was captioned with a single, sharp hashtag: #SIR, a clear reference to the recent allegations by opposition parties that the ECI is functioning under pressure from the central government, especially in light of developments in Bihar.

Tagore has accused the Centre, led by BJP of misusing the Election Commission as a political tool to disenfranchise marginalised communities, including the poor, Dalits, and backward castes.

Earlier on Thursday, Tagore alleged more than 56 lakh voters are being removed from the voter list in Bihar after the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision and termed it an "attack" on democracy.

He also reiterated the opposition's demand for a discussion on the exercise in Parliament.

"The INDIA bloc wants the Parliament to discuss the SIR issue because more than 56 lakh voters are being removed from the electoral roll. This is an attack on democracy and the election process itself. The EC has become an agent of the BJP. As Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has said, We want a discussion in the Parliament, but the government is not conceding to any kind of demands on the SIR," Tagore told ANI.

Moreover, Congress MP Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday morning to discuss the "mass demolition drives" in Delhi. He said that the demolition drives were a "violation of the orders" and were leading to the forced displacement of marginalised families.

"This House expresses deep concern over the ongoing demolition drives in various parts of Delhi-including Jailorwala Bagh, Govindpuri, and Jamia Nagar, especially the demolition of homes in Madrasi Camp (Govindpuri), where hundreds of Tamil-speaking Indian citizens, daily wage labourers, domestic workers, and construction workers were forcefully evicted without proper rehabilitation," the notice read.

Tagore pointed out that the Tamil migrants who have been living in Madrasi Camp for 50 years were rendered homeless, bracing rains with no access to essential services such as water, electricity and medical care.

"The Madrasi Camp, established nearly 50 years ago, was home to migrant Tamils who moved to Delhi in search of livelihood. Generations have lived there, contributed to the capital's economy, and voted in every election as full citizens of India. Today, they are homeless, living under tarpaulins in the rain, with no access to water, electricity, or medical care. Across Delhi, over 27,000 people have been forcibly evicted, with more than 9,000 families not even considered for rehabilitation," the notice read.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP criticised the action of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for "disregarding legal directives".

"Despite stay orders from the Delhi High Court, bulldozers razed homes, violating fundamental rights to shelter, dignity, and justice. The actions of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have not only disregarded legal directives but also trampled upon the humanitarian values enshrined in our Constitution," he said.

Asserting that the lower house can't remain a mute spectator, Tagore argued that the centre and DDA must be held accountable for these "unconstitutional and heartless actions."

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), visited the affected sites and met families living under plastic sheets in the rain. (ANI)

