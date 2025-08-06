New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking urgent discussion on alleged large-scale deletions and irregularities in the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

In a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tagore claimed that more than 12 per cent of voters have been removed, and wrong names have been added.

"That this House do adjourn to take up discussion on the large-scale deletion of names from electoral rolls under the ongoing Statewide Intensive Revision (SIR), particularly in Bihar, where over 12% of voters have been removed and unjustified inclusions have also been reported," the notice read.

Tagore stated that this raises serious questions about the fairness and transparency of the voter list revision process, warning that these mistakes affect people's fundamental right to vote and damage trust in India's democracy.

He urged the Lok Sabha to urgently discuss this important issue to protect citizens' rights.

A day earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had accused the BJP-led government of running away from debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, saying that people elect representatives to the Parliament and the electoral process should be discussed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Talking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh blamed the government for the deadlock in Parliament over the opposition's demand for a debate on SIR in poll-bound Bihar.

"It is the responsibility of the Government to run the House. We extend our cooperation. But the responsibility for consensus doesn't fall on the Opposition, it is the responsibility of the ruling side, the government...Call the leaders of all parties and talk to them. Our demand is clear. We have given the Speaker in writing that the discussion should be held and the House should be run. We too want to pass the Bills...We had been saying from day 1 that we want a discussion on two issues - Operation Sindoor and SIR, vote theft and the election process. Why are they running away from this issue (SIR), why are they not conducting a discussion on this?," he asked.

Opposition parties have been forcing the adjournment of the two Houses of Parliament over their demand for debate on the SIR in Bihar. (ANI)

