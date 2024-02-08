New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the two disasters including Cyclone Michaung that hit Tamil Nadu last December in the Lower House on Thursday.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP has urged the House to direct the Central government to early release Rs 37,907 crore funds sought by the Tamil Nadu government towards flood relief.

Also Read | Sangeeta Gyanmurti Sharma Assaulted in Malad: Two Men Allegedly Assault, Molest Former Corporator During BJP’s ‘Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’ Campaign; Arrested.

"It is important that this House should come forward to start discussion on the impact of cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu and to direct the government to early release Rs 37, 907 crore funds sought by the state government towards flood relief," the MP from Virudhunagar wrote in his letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary General.

"The compensation sought by the state government includes Rs 15,645.59 crore for temporary restoration and Rs 22,261.62 crore for permanent restoration works, in the Cyclone Michaung hit Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram in the first week of December and rain hit southern districts of the State, two weeks later," he said.

Also Read | Hookah Banned in Karnataka: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Imposes Statewide Ban on Sale and Consumption of Hookah.

"While the State Government undertook immediate rescue and relief efforts using its own financial resources and the funds available with the State Disaster Response Fund, the magnitude of these disasters was colossal and, therefore. full restoration and rehabilitation cannot be done without adequate support from the National Disaster Response Fund. Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' brought extremely very heavy rainfall on December 3 and 4 and Chennai. Thiruvallur. Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts were severely affected because of the cyclone and consequent heavy flooding. Close on its wake, the southern districts of the State--Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts received unprecedented, extremely heavy rainfall on December 17 and 18. As a result, the infrastructure both public and private and livelihoods of the people have been devastated," the Congress MP added.

Both Houses of Parliament-- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha-- will resume at 11 am on Thursday to take up the legislative business on its agenda for the day.

In Lok Sabha, MPs Ravneet Singh and Bhavana Gawali (Patil) will lay on the table the minutes of the Thirteenth sitting of the Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House held on February 6.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lower House passed the Finance Bill, 2024, marking the end of the Interim Budget exercise in the House. Union Finance Minister presented the Interim Budget on February 1, the second day of the ongoing Budget Session.

The session, which started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31, has been extended by a day till February 10. It was earlier to be concluded on February 9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)