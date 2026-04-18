Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Jenab Chandel, Chief of the Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress, on Saturday, asserted that the Congress party has consistently supported women's reservation, while accusing the BJP of misleading the public and shifting blame on the opposition.

Speaking to ANI, Chandel said, "The BJP has always had a questionable intent and policy. They conveniently shift the blame onto the opposition. Congress has never opposed the Women's Reservation Bill. In 2023, we supported it unanimously."

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She highlighted that the Congress has historically worked towards women's empowerment, citing the introduction of 33 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions, which was later increased to 50 per cent after extensive consultations. "These allegations against Congress are baseless and we outright reject them," she said.

Questioning the delay in implementation, Chandel said, "If the government is relying on the 2011 Census for delimitation, why has women's reservation not been implemented so far? Why wasn't it done before the 2024 elections? This exposes their intent."

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Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she said he has consistently advocated for backward classes, OBCs, minorities, and women. "He ensured that marginalised women are not deprived of their rightful benefits," she added.

Responding to concerns raised by senior Congress leader Viplove Thakur over the absence of women presidents in 71 block units, Chandel said the party continues to ensure representation. "In our districts, we have women serving as district presidents, and 33% participation for women is being implemented within the party," she said.

On allegations by veteran leader Kaul Singh Thakur regarding lack of coordination between the government and the organisation, Chandel termed it part of a healthy democratic process. "In Congress, everyone has the freedom to express their views. This does not indicate differences but reflects internal democracy," she said.

She contrasted this with the BJP, alleging that dissent is not tolerated within its ranks. "This is not like the BJP where no one can speak against leadership. Congress listens to all voices and moves forward collectively," she said.

Emphasising the party's legacy, Chandel pointed out that Congress has historically given leadership roles to women at the highest levels, including Prime Minister, President, and Speaker. She cited former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as an example of strong women leadership.

On governance in Himachal Pradesh, she said the Congress government is addressing key issues such as drug abuse through a mass movement approach. "We are working for all sections--women, youth, and the elderly--by taking everyone along," she added.

Reiterating her criticism of the BJP, Chandel alleged that the party has a regressive mindset towards women, while Congress believes in placing women at the forefront of leadership and decision-making.

The remarks come a day after the BJP-led government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority to pass the amendment bill. In the Lok Sabha voting, 298 members supported the bill while 230 opposed it. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)