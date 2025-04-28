Bhubhaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday paid tribute to Madhusudhan Das, the founder of the State, with the party highlighting the respect they have for the historical figure and how Odia language has become a symbol of identity.

April 28 marks the 177th birth anniversary of Madhusudhan Das, who led the campaign for the creation of Odisha for its social and industrial development.

"It is his 177th anniversary, we respect Madhu Babu and worshiped him, he was a paramount symbol of Odisha. in every meeting where he got, whether as an MLA, or whatever other position, everywhere he talked about the development of Odisha," said Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das to ANI.

Talking about how Madhusudhan Das "awakened" the people of the state which no one has been able to do since then, he said. "To awaken the Oriya community everywhere, he has worked hard for the development of Oriya for the prosperity, which no one has done till date. So that is why Odisha remembers him today, with a spirit of dedication towards him, he realizes the need to develop Odisha."

"We realize that Odisha should wake up again. He asked to awaken the society in this place of Odia. He said every so many things that the listener used to stand up like this. A great personality leader of Oriya, the biggest educationist i.e. reformer. He has done everything for Odisha," the state Congress president added.

He further highlighted the problems which are in the state, claiming that there is abuse of women going on, exploitation of nature, farmers are being ignored, persistent unemployment and resources being sold off to capitalists etc.

"Today, women are being abused in this way. Women are being raped. Farmers are being disregarded. The unemployed the youth are being ignored. Workers are not getting work. Humanity is not being developed. All work is being done against humanity. This work is being done only to earn money and sell natural wealth to the capitalists. Therefore. Today, one needs to awaken Odisha again and follow the guidance of Madhu Babu," the Congress President said.

Madhushdhan Das, also known as 'Utkal Gourav Madhushan Das,' was a lawyer and social reformer who led the effort for the unification of scattered Odia tracts. He was also the first person from the region to get a Masters of Arts and Bachelor of Laws degree. He was the founder of Utkal Sammilani, architect of Odia movement and pioneer in the field of industrial development.

He is also hailed as a great legislator and journalist and has been a member of Legislative Council and Member of Central Legislative Assembly. He has been an Indian Minister under British rule in 1921. (ANI)

