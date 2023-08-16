New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the party's Jharkhand leaders to take stock of preparations for Lok Sabha polls to be held next year.

Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), the Congress president said, "Today we took stock of the preparations by @INCJharkhand for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We are committed to a stable government in the state of Jharkhand and are continuously striving for the betterment of the people. The Congress party is dedicated to Jharkhand's water, forest, land rights and development of the state".

Along with Congress Chief Kharge, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary KC Venugopal and other party leaders were present at the meeting.

In addition, the Delhi leadership of the party held a meeting earlier today to chalk out the strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.

"In view of the Lok Sabha elections, a consultation was held with the leaders of Delhi Congress today. Innovation of @INCDelhi is our priority, in which participation of all leaders and workers is necessary. We had made Delhi prosperous and happy, and our struggle for the people of Delhi continues even further", Kharge said on 'X'.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Alka Lamba said, "There have been directions that on seven seats, with a strong organisation, every leader has to from today reach among people. It was said that we have to prepare for all seven seats and to strongly reach out to people".

“There has been no decision (on the number of seats party will contest) and to say whether we will fight two or four or not contest on some seats…nothing,” she said.

Alka Lamba said the party finished second on parliamentary seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Congress is being seen as a strong alternative in the country after the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi also shared his experiences….will fight for all seven seats and can come first also…these were his words. This also provides confidence to us,” she said.

The Congress leader said there has been concern that the Congress vote has gone towards AAP. She said Kejriwal has been a critic of Congress since the days of the Anna Hazare movement.

However, Aam Aadmi Party leader Priyanka Kakkar said that the party's top leadership will decide whether or not to attend the next meeting of the INDIA alliance.

Speaking to ANI, on attending the INDIA alliance meeting, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said"...If they (Congress) do not want to form an alliance in Delhi, then it makes no sense to go for INDIA alliance, it is a waste of time. The party's top leadership will decide whether or not to attend the next meeting of the INDIA alliance."

Notably, INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

