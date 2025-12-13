Latur (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday attended the last rites of former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil, who passed away at his residence in Latur at the age of 90.

Patil on Friday breathed his last at his Latur hometown residence, 'Devghar', after battling illness for the past few days.

Also Read | Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025: Lotus Blooms in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation As BJP Emerges Dominant Force.

He is survived by his family, including his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, and two granddaughters.

A towering figure in politics, Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in Chakur village in Maharashtra's Latur district.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Guidelines Do Not Create Enforceable Work-From-Home Rights for Central Employees, Says Delhi High Court.

Several key responsibilities in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures have marked his political career.

A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held numerous significant positions over more than four decades in public life.

During the 1980-1990 period, he served on the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament and later became its Chairperson. He worked extensively across ministries, serving as Minister of State for Defence, Commerce, Science and Technology, Atomic Energy, Electronics, Space and Ocean Development, Biotechnology, Personnel and Training, Public Grievances and Pensions, Administrative Reforms, Defence Production, Civil Aviation, and Tourism.

In addition to his role as an MP, he was appointed Union Minister of Home Affairs (2004-2008) and served in the Manmohan Singh-led Union Cabinet. Patil has served under various Prime Ministers, with his first stint starting in 1980, when he was appointed as Minister of State for Defence in the Indira Gandhi-led cabinet.

During his tenure as Lok Sabha Speaker, he also looked to push for initiatives which ensure information dissemination to MPs through computerisation.

He is also known to have taken responsibility for security lapses which led to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He gave his resignation on November 30, 2008, following heavy criticism.

Between 2010 and 2015, Patil served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, further extending his contribution to public administration.

Before serving in Parliament, Patil was a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (1972-1979). During his tenure in the state, he served as the Chairman of the Public Undertakings Committee, Deputy Minister for Law and Judiciary, Irrigation, and Protocol, and later Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, Parliament paid a tribute to the former Union Minister while leaders from across the spectrum remembered the veteran leader.

Rajya Sabha held tributes and prayers for Patil. President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed deep condolences and support to the family of the late Congress leader.

Taking it to X, the President paid tribute to Patil, recalling that he held various positions of power throughout his political career."In the demise of senior political leader Shri Shivraj Patil Ji, we have lost a prominent public figure. During his long public life, he held many important positions, including Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister, Governor, and a longstanding Member of Parliament. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and admirers," she wrote.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the demise of Congress leader Shivraj Patil, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the party.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Patil as an experienced leader who dedicated his life to public service and social welfare.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life. He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society."Recalling his most recent meeting with Patil, PM Modi added, "I have had many interactions with him over the years, the most recent one being when he came to my residence a few months ago. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Earlier, Congress MPs held a review of their performance in Parliament. K Suresh, Senior Congress leader, said that the meeting was a regular meeting with the LOP and that the party MPs had passed a condolence motion honouring late Congress leader Shivraj Patil.

"A condolence resolution was passed in the meeting of MPs for Shivraj Patil who was one of the tallest leaders of the Congress party at the state and central level. He served as Home Minister, Speaker and Governor, so his passing is a great loss for the party," K Suresh said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)