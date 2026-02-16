New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday criticised the ongoing controversy surrounding Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal's remarks comparing Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, saying the focus should be on pressing issues like farmer suicides, unemployment, women's safety, and poor labourers rather than historical debates.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared to anyone. But isn't there any other issue in the country and in Maharashtra? Farmers are committing suicide. Poor labourers, unemployed youth, and women's security are all issues. But, no one will talk about it," Raut told ANI.

Raut further said that the controversy should have ended after the Malegaon Deputy Mayor removed Tipu Sultan's portrait from her office.

"The deputy mayor (Malegaon Deputy Mayor Shaan E-Hind Nihal Ahmed) had the picture of Tipu Sultan in her chamber. She removed it. So this issue should have ended," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, speaking to reporters on the controversy surrounding a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which was opposed by the Shiv Sena and other groups, Sapkal said in Marathi that the Mysore ruler had followed Shivaji Maharaj's ideals.

"The kind of bravery that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj possessed and the concept of 'Swarajya' (self-rule) that he introduced... much later, following in that very tradition and taking inspiration from his ideals, Tipu Sultan waged war against the British," Sapkal said.

"In that sense, Tipu Sultan was a great warrior who displayed immense bravery and was a true son of India. He never allowed any poisonous or communal ideas to sway him. As a symbol of bravery, we should view Tipu Sultan as equivalent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added.

After this, the Pune City Police registered a case against Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday following a complaint by Dhiraj Ghate, Pune BJP City President, alleging that Sapkal made objectionable remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and compared him to Tipu Sultan.

According to Dhiraj Ghate, BJP Pune City President, "The case has been registered at Parvati Police Station against Harshwardhan Sapkal for comparing Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, he hurt the sentiments of Hindus who believe and consider Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as God. I don't understand by making such a statement, which hurts the sentiments, what point Harshwardhan Sapkal wants to prove? This is why we are here at Parvati Police, who made the complaint against him, and a case has been registered against Harshwardhan Sapkal."

The case against Harshwardhan Sapkal is registered under sections 192, 196(1), 196(2), 352 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint alleges that Sapkal's remarks hurt the sentiments of Hindus and followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and had the potential to disturb communal harmony. (ANI)

