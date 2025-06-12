New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take suggestions from the opposition to decide the national strategies in the national interest.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote about two incidents of national interest, which were of extreme worry, namely the US Centom Commander calling Pakistan a "phenomenal counter terrorism partner" and vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house.

"There are two incidents on the international stage which are extremely worrying for us - US Centcom Commander calling Pakistan a "phenomenal counter-terrorism partner" and then inviting the Pakistani Army Chief to the 250th anniversary of the US Army and Vandalism of the ancestral house of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the author of 'Amar Sonar Bangla' - the national anthem of Bangladesh, in Sirajganj, Bangladesh.

The Congress Party strongly condemns this. There are many other crucial issues of foreign policy," the post read. Kharge also wrote that an all-party meeting and special Parliament session had been demanded to discuss the issues.

"We have been demanding an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament since day one. The Modi government should take suggestions from the opposition, discuss them and decide the national strategy in the presence of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister. This has happened many times before. This would be necessary in the national interest," the post further read.

Earlier on June 11, Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he had never seen such a PM who told so many lies.

The Congress President said that he has been in politics for 65 years, and alleged that PM Modi is deceiving the youth and taking votes by luring the poor.

"I have been saying this in Parliament for a long time, and I have never seen a Prime Minister who lies so much, makes so many mistakes, traps people, deceives the youth, and takes votes by trapping people. I have been in politics for 65 years. He has lied on everything and not even one has been implemented", Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. (ANI)

