Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and former state unit head Balasaheb Thorat were among the first few leaders to cast their vote on Monday to elect the next All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief.

Voting is underway for the Congress presidential polls as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor face-off for the post of the AICC chief.

A total of 797 Congress delegates from Maharashtra are eligible to cast their votes. Out of these delegates, 561 are from the party's Maharashtra Pradesh unit, while 236 belong to the Mumbai unit.

The polling is being held at Tilak Bhavan in Dadar area of Mumbai.

The delegates from the state include former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in Delhi and at the party's polling booths in state offices across the country.

Kharge is considered the favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

