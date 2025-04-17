Guwahati, Apr 17 (PTI) The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) held a protest march to the police headquarters here to protest against alleged police harassment of party candidates and workers involved in the forthcoming two-phased panchayat elections in the state.

The march led by APCC president Bhupen Bora and Nagaon Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi began from the party headquarters Rajiv Bhawan and headed towards the police headquarters where the police had set up barricades to prevent the Congress members from moving ahead.

The Congress workers attempted to break the barricade and move towards the DGP office and a scuffle followed with police.

Later a delegation of senior Congress members, including Bora and Bordoloi met DGP Harmeet Singh and apprised him of the alleged harassment by police in the rural areas where panchayat elections are being held.

The leaders alleged that the situation in the districts of Nagaon, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Darrang, Biswanath Chariali, Nalbari and in the three districts of Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi in Barak Valley was a matter of "great concern" with panchayat candidates and their family members being picked by police in the night and subjected to questioning which amounts to harassment.

The DGP assured the delegation that he would look into the matter and ensure that all parties participate in the forthcoming panchayat polls freely and without any fear.

The APCC president later told reporters that the Congress "is now being forced to fight the elections against the police force which is very unfortunate'.

'In a democracy, there can be nothing worse than this but the Congress will fight against this trend of the ruling party of using the police force for fulfilling its political ends', he said.

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in the state on May 2 and May 7 in 27 of the 34 districts.

Polls will not be held in seven districts of the state under the Sixth Schedule of the constitution where autonomous council polls are held.

