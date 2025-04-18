Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 18 (ANI): Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the Assam panchayat elections.

The party's manifesto was released by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah and senior party leader and former MP Ripun Bora during a programme held at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

Speaking to ANI after the event, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah said the Congress party will fulfil all the promises made to the public.

"Rajiv Gandhi introduced the Panchayati Raj system. We have released the manifesto for the upcoming Panchayat elections, and the Congress party will fulfil all the promises made to the public," Borah said.

The Assam Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in two phases. The first phase of the election will be held on May 2 across 14 districts, and the second phase will be held on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts. Counting of votes for both phases will take place on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters, and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25,007 polling stations.

The nomination filing process was held from April 3 to April 11 for both phases. The nomination papers were scrutinized on April 12. The candidate's withdrawal date was held on April 17. The election will be held at the Gaon Panchayat, Aanchik Panchayat, and Zilla Parishad levels.

As per the State Election Commission, there are 21,920 Gaon Panchayat members, 2,192 Gram Panchayat Presidents, 2,192 Gram Panchayat Vice Presidents, 2,192 Anchalik Panchayat members, 181 Anchalik Panchayat Presidents, 181 Anchalik Panchayat Vice Presidents, and 397 Zilla Parishad members.

Assam State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said that, apart from the deployment of an adequate number of security personnel, around 1.20 lakh polling personnel will be deployed in the entire election process. (ANI)

