Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhawna Bohra on Thursday said that women in India are now poised to shape history, asserting that their social status has significantly improved.

Speaking to ANI on the women's reservation bill, Bohra said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women have witnessed steady progress across various sectors.

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She highlighted key initiatives such as the Ujjwala scheme, construction of toilets, and measures addressing issues like triple talaq, stating that these steps have strengthened women's dignity and security.

"Today, we can absolutely say that the daughters of India will not only read history but will write history. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, the social status of women has been steadily rising... Whether we talk about toilets, the Ujjwala scheme, removing the fear of triple talaq, or Operation Sindoor, our government has adeptly addressed the essential issues for women's empowerment... This three-day special session will be very important for all women. When the Congress government was in power, they resorted to all sorts of tricks to keep this bill pending," she said.

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The BJP has always worked towards empowering women, and the upcoming women's reservation bill will prove to be a milestone," she added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a major Mahila Sammelan at Vigyan Bhawan on April 13, in what is being seen as a significant outreach ahead of key legislative developments concerning women's representation.

According to sources, the Prime Minister is likely to highlight the government's commitment to ensuring greater representation of women in legislative bodies and decision-making processes. Invitations are expected to be sent to all sitting women Members of Parliament.

Ahead of the parliamentary move, the Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its nationwide outreach campaign through initiatives such as "Mahila Samvad." The programme is designed to directly engage with women across urban and rural areas, spreading awareness about the provisions of the Act and gathering feedback from the ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also written on the Women's Reservation Bill, describing it as a historic step towards strengthening women's empowerment and ensuring greater participation of women in the country's democratic framework.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Bill reflects the government's commitment to "Nari Shakti" and aims to provide women with a stronger voice in policymaking. He noted that increased representation of women in legislatures would lead to more inclusive and balanced governance. (ANI)

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