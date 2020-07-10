New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress on Friday said that gangster Vikas Dubey was a linked to "organised crime" in Uttar Pradesh and several questions have come up after his encounter which needs to be answered by the state government.

The party demanded a probe under a sitting judge of Supreme Court to "expose links between organised crime and power structures".

Talking to media here, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the loss of lives of eight policemen during a raid to arrest Dubey earlier this month had shocked the country and "highlighted goonda raj".

"Dubey, the main accused very easily managed to escape by dodging the UP police. Then from Haryana's Faridabad, he reached Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. He was not stopped anywhere despite media showing his photograph in newspapers and channels. Then, as per his own will, he surrendered. And today the news came of Vikas Dubey killed in UP police encounter. But he was just a pawn in the organised crime in the state," Surejwala said.

The Congress leader raised a series of questions.

"Who are the leaders of the organised crime in Uttar Pradesh? His encounter has raised several questions which must be answered by the Adiyanath government. Was Vikas Dubey holding secrets of those in power? Did he have their patronage? What secrets he had? Why his name was not included in the list of 25 most wanted criminals in the state? If he had to run then why did he surrendered in Ujjain?

"Why media persons were stopped before the encounter? Earlier it was said that Vikas Dubey will be brought by charted plane from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, why the plan was changed? Earlier he was seen in STF's car then how and why he was shifted to another vehicle? He had iron rod in his leg so did he suddenly run away. If he was running, then how he was shot in his chest instead of back? Is it true that the media was first told that it was an accident and only after reaching the hospital it was told that shots were fired? What is the truth of this mysterious encounter?" he asked.

He said that the eight police officials will get justice by "exposing those who provided him patronage".

"Not only Vikas Dubey encounter, but there should also be a probe in a stipulated timeframe by a sitting judge of Supreme Court in to expose organised crime and its links with power structures," Surjewala said.

Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday. He was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning after being on the run for the last several days.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Kanpur in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)

