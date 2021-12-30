Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sought a name from the Valmiki community who can be a candidate from the party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls after an alleged atrocity against the community.

Speaking to the reporters here on Wednesday, Priyanka said, "After what happened with Arun Valmiki, I was wondering what could we do. I was wondering what could be done so that the Valmiki community could fight its own battle against such atrocities. I had a discussion with the members of the community."

"I have asked for a name from their own community who can be a candidate from the Congress party. So that a message could be sent in the entire state and the country that if someone unleashes atrocity upon us, we would fight with strength for our rights," she added.

Notably, a sanitation worker, Arun Valmiki had been arrested on charges of theft and had allegedly died in police custody.

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G had said, "The deceased admitted to his crime during the investigation and police recovered Rs 25 lakh from his house successfully".

"During the search and recovery of the stolen money, the deceased fell ill. The police and his family rushed him to the hospital where he is declared brought dead by the doctors," the SSP had added. (ANI)

