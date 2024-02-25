Raebareli (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Nehru-Gandhi family and said the "shahi parivar" (royal family) of Congress just did politics in Raebareli but only Modi has done development work.

The prime minister inaugurated AIIMS Raebareli through virtual medium in a function organised here. Union Minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.

Modi said, "I had guaranteed AIIMS to Raebareli in UP. The royal family of Congress only did politics in Raebareli. The work was done by Modi."

He said, "I had laid the foundation stone of Raebareli AIIMS eight years ago and inaugurated it today."

Irani, who is the BJP MP from Amethi, took a jibe at the Nehru-Gandhi family on this occasion and said, "What is the difference between a 'naamdar' and a 'kaamdar'? Raebareli AIIMS is a perfect example of that."

Hitting out at former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Irani said, "I am the representative of the Lok Sabha constituency where for years a 'naamdar' took the public's votes but he did not serve the people."

She said, "Amethi is a witness to the fact that 30 years ago, while promising to build a medical college in Amethi, the 'naamdars' took the land and built a guest house for themselves but did not build a medical college for the youth of Amethi.

"In the history of India, 380 medical colleges were built as long as the Congress was in power. But in the last 10 years, the Narendra Modi government built 706 medical colleges. Narendra Modi is the first prime minister in the history of the nation who has brought 25 crore citizens out of poverty and put them on the path of development," she said.

The Union minister further said, "Being a BJP worker, I am saying from this platform that what had happened in Amethi in 2019 will definitely happen in Raebareli this time. The public wanted development.

"Lotus has blossomed in Amethi this time. Even Raebareli is saying that NDA will cross 400," she added.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi which is considered a Congress stronghold.

Congress won the only Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh from Raebareli, from where Sonia Gandhi was the party candidate.

On this occasion, Adityanath said under the leadership of Modi, revolutionary changes are being seen in every area of the country. Security has been guaranteed to every citizen, he said.

It is also guaranteed that every citizen gets better health facilities. UP is the first state which will have two AIIMS, one each in Raebareli and Gorakhpur, he said.

Sonia Gandhi has shifted to Rajya Sabha, having filed nomination papers and got elected uncontested from Rajasthan. She has refused to contest the Lok Sabha election from Raebareli this year.

