Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP, saying his "single-engine" government in Rajasthan is doing more work for the people than the saffron party's "double-engine" governments in other states.

The chief minister was interacting with the beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension Scheme at his official residence here in the poll-bound state.

"These people say that their government is double-engine but one of the engines is failing at many places," Gehlot said.

"The real engine is this (Rajasthan) government. Our single-engine government is doing work which the double-engine governments are not able to do anywhere in the country. Our government with a single engine is much safer, rest assured," he added.

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Gehlot transferred more than Rs 1,000 crore to the accounts of over 50 lakh beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension Scheme as pension for May-June and said the state government will make a law to give pension under social security.

He also said, under the Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana, women heads of Chiranjeevi families will get smartphones with internet access for three years starting this.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the party's newly constituted state executive committee was "balanced" and dismissed speculations of factionalism.

He said the Congress is united in the state and will remain united. He also said that his party will win the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Congress on Monday effected a major rejig in its Rajasthan unit, appointing 21 vice presidents, 48 general secretaries, one general secretary organisation, 121 secretaries and 25 district presidents.

Asked how the different camps in the party were balanced in appointments, Dotasra said, "Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are the only camps in Congress. All are soldiers of Congress. I would urge the media not to talk about any camp, group or leader in Rajasthan starting today. Just talk about the Congress."

"The Congress is united, will remain united, and will win the Assembly elections. In 2024, we will remove the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre," he said.

Describing the new executive as "balanced", Dotasra said 60 per cent of the people appointed are youths and all sections have got representation. He said he is ready for the elections with his new team.

The Congress leader said that publicising the work of the state government among the public is a big challenge for the party organisation.

"This time the challenge is greater because our government has done a lot of work and has worked for every section. There are several schemes and we have to work hard so that every individual gets benefit out of it," he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP's meeting held on Monday regarding the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Dotasra said, "They are not winning. They are fighting with each other. The internal rift in the BJP is deep."

