New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said it will "very soon" challenge in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that was passed in Parliament.

The Waqf (Amendment) bill was cleared by Parliament early Friday, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod.

In a post on X, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024".

"We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India," he said.

Ramesh said the INC's challenge of the CAA, 2019 is being heard in the Supreme Court.

The INC's challenge of the 2019 amendments to the RTI Act, 2005 is being heard in the Supreme Court, he noted.

"The INC's challenge to the validity of the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024) is being heard in the Supreme Court.

"The INC's intervention to uphold the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 is being heard in the Supreme Court," the Congress leader said.

The Lok Sabha had cleared the bill early Thursday.

