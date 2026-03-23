Puducherry [India], March 23 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress on Monday reached a seat-sharing pact for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections.

30 constituencies in Puducherry will undergo polls, with Congress to contest 16 and the DMK to contest on 14 seats.

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"We will share seats among the alliance parties in the 14 seats allotted to DMK," the party's Puducherry election in-charge Jagadrakshagan said.

Congress and DMK are also alliance partners in Tamil Nadu, where the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led party allotted the Congress 28 of 234 seats for the 2026 Assembly elections.

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In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the NDa camp, the BJP is contesting 10 seats, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) is contesting on 16 constituencies, AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) are contesting on two seats each.

The BJP's first list of candidates was released on March 21. According to the list, A Namassivayam will contest from Mannadipet, while E Theeppainthan will contest from Oussoudu (SC). PML Kalyanasundaram will contest from Kalapet, and A Johnkumar from Mudaliarpet.

Embalam R Selvam will contest from Manavely, GNS Rajasekaran from Thirunallar and A Dineshan from Mahe.

The BJP released a second list to announce M Arulmurugan as its candidate from the Karaikal South constituency.

The Union Territory of Puducherry is all set to hold the 2026 Assembly Election on April 9 in a single phase, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)

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