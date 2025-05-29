Shmila (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Congress party is set to organise a 'Jai Hind Sabha' on May 30 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, to honour the gallantry of Indian soldiers, veterans, and the families of fallen soldiers.

The event is seen as a tribute to India's Armed Forces, while offering sharp political criticism of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly politicising national security issues.

Several senior Congress leaders will attend the event, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken, and Rajni Patil, the AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh. Former soldiers and families of those who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation will be formally honoured during the ceremony at Peterhoff Grounds in Shimla tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Chetan Chauhan, Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and co-incharge of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, launched a blistering attack on the BJP for what he termed as its "double standards" and "political exploitation of national security," said Chetan Chauhan Co-incharge of party for HP.

"BJP is politicising Operation Sindoor, insulting brave daughters of India," he said.

Chauhan expressed outrage over derogatory remarks allegedly made by the BJP's Madhya Pradesh minister, Vijay Shah, against Colonel Qureshi, the commander of 'Operation Sindoor', which was led by women officers.

"The BJP is attempting to downplay the significance of Operation Sindoor. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP minister Vijay Shah made derogatory remarks against Colonel Qureshi, and the entire party remains silent. Prime Minister Modi hasn't said a word in support of the brave officer under whose leadership the operation was conducted. This silence speaks volumes about the hypocrisy within the BJP," said Chauhan.

"A daughter who stood for the pride of the nation is being humiliated, and the BJP does nothing about it. There is a long list of instances where the BJP has used terror attacks to target the daughters of this nation. Neither the Prime Minister nor the Defence Minister has spoken about it. Why this silence? Doesn't the country deserve transparency?"

Chauhan also raised questions about the Pahalgam terrorist attack, stating, "There has been no update about the inquiry into the killings in Pahalgam. Isn't it the responsibility of the Defence Minister and Prime Minister to explain what happened and what action has been taken against the culprits? This government only sells lies to the nation," he said.

Referring to Congress's broader position, Chauhan emphasised that the party has always supported national security, whether in power or in opposition.

"From the times of Indira Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress has remained committed to fighting terrorism. Every Congress worker will stand against terrorism until it is eradicated from this country," he added.

Vidit Chaudhary, also an AICC Secretary and co-incharge of the Himachal Congress, told journalists that the 'Jai Hind Sabha' is being organised with the goal of awakening national consciousness and showing respect for India's armed forces.

"Congress is committed to honouring our soldiers, not playing politics like BJP," he said.

He criticised the BJP for its handling of past terrorist incidents, including Pulwama and Pahalgam.

"We still don't know the truth about Pulwama. A month ago, terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, yet the government has failed to provide any solid information. During the war-like situation that followed, Rahul Gandhi clearly said in the all-party meeting that Congress stands with every decision in favour of national security," he added.

Chaudhary accused the BJP government of evading responsibility and using symbolic gestures to hide its failures.

"Rahul Gandhi had asked the government to call a special session of Parliament after the ceasefire and initiate a discussion. But Prime Minister Modi neither called a session nor held further dialogue. Instead, BJP leaders are now talking about distributing sindoor (vermilion). I ask, in Indian tradition, if a virtuous woman ever accepts the sindoor given by another man. This is an insult to Indian womanhood," he said.

He extended a heartfelt invitation to all ex-servicemen across the state.

"Our MLA, Kuldeep Pathania, has reached out to people in all 68 assembly constituencies. We have invited everyone who has served the nation. If anyone has been missed, we request that the media help us inform them. This is a programme to honour their sacrifice," he said. (ANI)

