New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The Congress party is set to launch the first phase of its 45-day 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' across all states, districts, blocks, and gram panchayats from January 8.

Congress has announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao", after the Centre enacted a new law - Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Act - to replace MGNREGA.

Also Read | IRCTC Hotel 'Scam' Case: Lalu Prasad Yadav Moves Delhi High Court Against Framing of Charges.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said that the protest is to restore the Constitutional right to work - as enshrined in MGNREGA, 2005, that was enacted with the enthusiastic approval of all political parties and states during the first United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Criticising the VB-G RAM G Act, Ramesh said that the new law is a recipe for "dangerous centralization".

Also Read | US Strikes Venezuela: India Issues Travel Advisory, Urges Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel Amid Uncertainty.

"The Indian National Congresss will launch the first phase of its 45-day MGNREGA Bachao Sangram across all states, districts, blocks, and gram panchayats from Jan 8, 2026. The Sangram is to restore the Constitutional right to work - as enshrined in MGNREGA, 2005 that was enacted with the enthusiastic approval of all political parties and states. The law bulldozed through to replace MGNREGA, 2005 is a recipe for dangerous centralisation, the devastation of state finances, and the loss of bargaining power for rural daily wage-earners," he said.

"The PM was compelled to withdraw the three black farms laws. The MGNREGA Bachao Sangram will force the PM to withdraw the new law that has repealed MGNREGA, 2005," he added.

Earlier today, addressing a press conference at the party's office in New Delhi, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of attempting to centralise the employment guarantee scheme and acting arbitrarily.

Venugopal said the CWC had finalised the future strategy on MGNREGA and approved a structured campaign titled "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram."

"Phase 1 will begin on January 8 with a full-day preparatory meeting at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) offices in the presence of general secretaries and in-charges. District-level press conference will be held at District Congress Committee (DCC) offices on January 10, followed by a one-day fast at district headquarters on January 11 near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar," he said.

The second phase of the agitation will run from January 12 to January 30. During this period, panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, along with the delivery of a letter from the Congress president.

"Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned. On January 30, Martyr's Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," Venugopal said.

"Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC/DM offices till February 6. This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidha Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)