Khandwa, Oct 26 (PTI) The Congress treated minorities as votebanks and did not do anything for their development, whereas maximum welfare took place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to which these communities were now inclined towards the BJP, the saffron party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters in Pandhana, ahead of the Khandwa Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled for October 30, he said the Congress indulged in the politics of appeasement.

"The Congress always treated minorities as a votebank, but never did anything for their development. However, in the regime of PM Modi, maximum welfare of these communities took place and that is why they are now inclined towards the BJP," he said.

"The Congress is losing its existence across the country. It got wiped out in the West Bengal and Assam polls. The party does nothing except level baseless allegations. In Madhya Pradesh, one Mr Bantadhar (a term the BJP often uses for senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh) decimated the Congress and the other (former CM Kamal Nath) lied to the people and made false promises," Sharma alleged.

The Congress came to power in MP in 2018 with just four seats more than the BJP, but it fell in 15 months as it was one of falsehood, Sharma said.

The Kamal Nath government fell in March last year after MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress and joined the BJP.

Apart from Khandwa, bypolls are also due for Prithvipur, Jobat and Raigaon Assembly seats in MP, with results to be declared on November 2.

