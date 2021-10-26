Bhavnagar, October 26: A 22-year-old dairy famer from Gujarat's Bhavnagar has been arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man. The accused, Mehul Chavda, surrendered before police after killing Salim Sai. Chavda told cops that he killed Sai because he had murdered his father Manga in 2007. Chavda's friend Jodha Bharwad was also arrested for allegedly helping him in eliminating Sai. Gujarat Horror: Minor Raped By 30-Year-Old Man in Bhavnagar District; Accused Arrested.

Chavda suspected that Sai had killed his father to steal his silver wristlet, according to a report by Times of India. In a bid to take revenge, he allegedly conspired with Bharwad and asked him to bring Sai to Shampara on October 22. Initially, the duo had planned to beat Sai and force him to confess that he had killed Manga. As per the plan, Bharwad somehow brought Sai to Shampara where Chavda was already present. 'It's a Miracle': Gujarat Farmer, Who Lost His Only Working Eye in Cyclone Tauktae, Regains Vision After Surgery.

Sai was allegedly thrashed by Chavda and Bharwad after which he admitted the crime. Sai reportedly told Chavda that he had murdered his father and taken away the wristlet. Sai’s admission angered Chavda who then took out a sharp-edged weapon and killed Sai by slitting his throat, according to the report. Later, Chavda and Bharwad reached a police station and surreneded.

Police booked the duo and arrested them in connection with Sai's death. They also registered a case based on Chavda's complaint. An investigation was ongoing in both cases. It remained unclear if cops found any evidence that link Sai to Manga's death.

