Thane, October 26: In an incident of online fraud, a retired bank manager from Thane's Dombivali was duped for Rs three lakh by cyber crooks. The fraudsters cheated the 64-year-old victim by posing as a mobile network service company's executive. The cyber fraudster tricked the retired bank manager into revealing his bank details. The incident took place on October 24. A complaint was lodged by the victim with the Dombivli police. Pune: Senior Citizen Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Trying To Purchse Red Wine Online.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the victim received an SMS that appeared to be sent by his mobile network service provider. As per the message, the retired bank manager's SIM was blocked as he had not updated his Know Your Customer (KYC) details. The complainant was called on the mobile number mentioned in the message. The fraudster introduced himself as an executive of the company. Maharashtra: Student From Navi Mumbai Duped Of Rs 2.03 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Executive Of Mobile Network Company.

The fraudster reportedly asked the victim to remove his SIM from his I-phone and insert it into an Android phone. The cyber crook then directed the complainant to download a quick support app. Notably, the app is used to get remote access to a person's device. After, the retired bank manager was asked to pay Rs 10 as processing fees only through net banking to know his password.

The victim even generated OTPs. Due to the app, the fraudster viewed the OTPs and swindled Rs three lakh in multiple transactions from the complainant's account. The victim came to know about the fraud after he received messages from the bank about withdrawals. Upon realising that he was being duped, the victim blocked his account and approached the police. On the basis of the complaint. An FIR was registered. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

