Srinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh Saturday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

Singh, accompanied by his son Vikramaditya, discussed a host of developmental and other issues of public importance with the Lt Governor, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Beaten to Death Over 'Run Out' Dispute During A Cricket Match in Bhagalpur.

"They also shared their views regarding the present development scenario of the union territory," he added.

The Lt Governor observed that the present dispensation is taking result-oriented developmental and welfare measures, besides strengthening the concept of Jan Bhagidari (public participation) for ensuring transparency and credibility in the governmental processes to fulfil the aspirations of people of J&K, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Molested, Attacked by Unidentified Man Who Barged Into Her House After Seeing the Main Door Open.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)