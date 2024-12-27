New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): A Congress Working Committee meeting will be held today at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi to pay homage to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The meeting will convene at 5.30 pm today at the AICC headquarters, said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

"A Congress Working Committee meeting comprising of the CWC Members, Permanent & Special Invitees is being convened at 5.30pm today in AICC HQ to pay homage to the former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji," KC Venugopal posted on X.

Several dignitaries and politicians have offered their condolences and paid their last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi.

In his condolence message Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, " With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and Rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty. I mourn the loss of a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India, having risen through the ranks with unwavering dedication. I am proud to have been a part of his Cabinet as Labour Minister, Railway Minister and Social Welfare Minister. A man of action rather than words, his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history...His enduring legacy of ushering in India's growth, welfare, and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished."

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal and several other leaders have paid their last respects to the departed soul.

The mortal remains of the former PM will be kept at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. As per the Congress party sources, the 'last darshan' would be scheduled for Saturday between 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning.

Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the Finance Minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed.

Several politicians and personalities from all walks of life have been expressing their sorrow over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night said that condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014 and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible to foreign investors, which increased FDI and reduced government control. It greatly contributed to the country's economic growth.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better.

He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. (ANI)

