Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 11 (ANI): Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita took a swipe at Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that the Yatra is actually Gandhi Family Bachao Yatra.

"The Congress party has started Bharat Jodo Yatra, but this is Gandhi Family Bachao Yatra. The Congress is working for making Sonia Gandhi or anyone from the Gandhi family the party president. Even after 75 years of Independence of the country, the Congress party did not think about others who can lead the party apart from the Gandhi family," Diganta Kalita said.

Criticizing the Congress party over its leadership, Kalita said that many senior Congress leaders have quit the party and have been joining regional or other political parties because only the Gandhi family holds the party's highest position.

Terming the party as 'Circus party', BJP MP said, "There is no other leader in the Congress party except Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi. All Congressmen are now busy only with Gandhi Family Bachao Abhiyan. Why did the veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the Congress party? The Congress party has now become only Gandhi Party and a circus party.

With Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra-led by party MP Rahul Gandhi entering its fifth day, the march arrived in its Kerala leg on Sunday. The Congress leaders reached Parassala, a small town located near the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

Notably, all the Congress MPs, leaders, and workers along with Rahul Gandhi will stay in the container for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets, and AC are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometers and more than 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)

