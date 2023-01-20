Srinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) The agriculture department sent this year's first consignment of Kashmir-specific vegetables on Friday to the UAE as part of efforts to promote agricultural commodities of the valley on the global platform, an official spokesman said here.

The consignment was sent in collaboration with an international marketing group, Lulu, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Intends To Become First Green Energy State by 2025, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Pursuing the vision of promoting Kashmir based vegetables, spices and other agricultural commodities on global platform and increasing the participation of farmers, agri-preneurs of Kashmir in the global agriculture trade, the agriculture department sent this year's first consignment of vegetables radish, turnip and carrot among others to UAE.

Last year, a number of vegetable consignments were sent to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and other Gulf markets.

Also Read | Kanjhawala Hit-and-Drag Case: Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea of Accused Deepak Khanna.

The vegetable consignment of Dal area of Srinagar was procured by FAIR Exports from an FPO namely Dal Lake Stem Producer Company Ltd. The consignments was flagged off by Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)