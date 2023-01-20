New Delhi, January 20: Delhi's Rohini Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Deepak Khanna in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case. Recently, Delhi Police has added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the case.

As of now, two accused Ankush and Ashutosh have been granted bail by the court. Other five accused persons including Deepak Khanna are running in judicial custody. Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Bala Dagar after hearing the submission of the prosecution refused to grant relief. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Ankush, Seventh Accused in Kanjhawala Death Case, Surrenders Before Cops at Sultanpuri Police Station (Watch Video).

The Additional public prosecutor vehemently opposed the bail plea and submitted that the section of murder has been added in the case. Kanjhawala Hit-and-Drag Case: Delhi Police Slaps Murder Charges Against 6 Accused.

He also submitted that the investigation is at a crucial stage and investigation is going on. The accused may hamper the investigation, if granted bail. It is a serious matter in which a girl was hit and dragged for 13 kilometres for nearly two hours.

Advocate Prem Joshi, counsel for the accused, submitted before the court that Deepak Khanna was not present at the time of the commission of the offence. Rather he was at home and sleeping.

He also submitted that the accused has no role in the matter. He had no knowledge of the commission of an alleged offence. His presence at his home may be ascertained from the CCTV footage and his google live location.

An application on behalf of accused Deepak Khanna has already been moved seeking the preservation of CCTV footage and obtaining his live location during the relevant time.

While opposing the bail of Ashutosh prosecution had argued that All the co-accused persons reached the house of the accused Ashutosh and thereafter the offending vehicle reached his house.

The accused Ashutosh came out with the false story that co-accused Deepak was driving the vehicle and not co-accused Amit, the Prosecution had argued

As per the investigation done by the police official and the statement u/s 164 Cr.PC of one Sahil, co-accused Amit was driving the vehicle and not co-accused Deepak, the SPP had argued.

The other accused in this matter are Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun. They are in judicial custody. They were arrested on January 1. Accused persons are to be produced before the court on Monday.

