New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): After 12 of 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya joined the Trinamool Congress, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday challenged that the TMC to make them contest on the party's ticket.

On Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that 12 Congress MLAs from Meghalaya have joined their party.

Also Read | Top Ways to Get Bitcoin For Free in 2021.

"This conspiracy to break Congress is happening not only in Meghalaya but whole northeast. I challenge the TMC to make them resign as the Congress MLA and contest on the party's ticket. Even if they reportedly joined the TMC, they are still the Congress MLA and it is the Congress voters who have voted them. If they win on TMC tickets then we will recognise your capability," Chowdhury said.

He also alleged that the TMC wants to divide the Congress and help Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. (ANI)

Also Read | Pune Drugs Bust: Hybrid Ganja, MD and LSD Worth Rs 1.27 Lakh Seized by Police, Two Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)