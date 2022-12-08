New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has set a target of constructing 12,200 kilometres of national highways during 2022-23, against which 4,766 kilometres have been constructed till November, 2022, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said under Bharatmala Pariyojana, apart from development of highways/ expressways in the country, which facilitate logistic efficiency to India economy, 35 Multi Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) are to be developed.

These MMLPs would act as major cargo consolidation and distribution hubs, Gadkari added.

According to him, under Bharatmala Pariyojana 191 points of congestion were identified on the entire network.

Gadkari said of the 191 choke points, de-congestion projects have already been completed in 56 congestion points and de-congestion projects are under implementation in 83 congestion points.

The work on remaining 52 congestions points will be awarded for construction by the financial year 2024-25, he added.

Replying to a separate question, he said a total 14,32,294 trees have been cut/uprooted to construct national highways in the country during the last three years.

