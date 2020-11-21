Mumbai, November 21: The construction of a memorial for the 26/11 terror attacks is underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The new 26/11 Memorial will be a replica of the existing one and work on the Memorial is likely to be completed before 26 November, the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

The Mumbai terror attacks lasted for four days from November 26, 2008 killing 166 people and injuring over 300. Hafiz Saeed, 26/11 Mumbai Attack Mastermind Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison By Pakistan Court In Two Terror Cases.

In these gruesome attacks, 9 terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. On November 11, 2012, Kasab was hanged in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

