Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) Construction of the underground Mominpur-Esplanade stretch of Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor (Purple Line) has started, Kolkata Metro Railway said in a statement on Saturday.

Of the 15.08 km Joka-Esplanade corridor in south Kolkata, the 6.5 km stretch from Joka to Taratala was inaugurated on December 30, 2022 before being extended to Majerhat on March 6, 2024.

Also Read | Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 on Richter Scale Hits West Kameng Region.

The tunnelling process will begin from Khidderpore and continue till Victoria (Memorial) station, with Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operations commencing from the premises of St. Thomas School.

In addition, for the construction of the Park Street station, three club tents in the Maidan area - Calcutta Police Club, Calcutta Kennel Club and Rajasthan Club - will have to be relocated temporarily outside the construction zone, an official said.

Also Read | Thane: Woman, Son Booked for Assaulting Doctor, Hospital Staff in Dombivli, Probe Underway.

For the construction of Esplanade Metro station, Kolkata Mounted Police paddock will be relocated temporarily to Saheed Minar Maidan and the Manohardas Tarag waterbody will be dewatered to pave the way for construction of tunnels below it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)