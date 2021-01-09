Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 9 (ANI): Construction works worth over Rs 20,000 crore have been completed in Kerala by the Public Works Department (PWD) with funding from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the Ernakulam Kundannur flyover through video conferencing.

He said KIIFB has already undertaken projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore in the state.

"In addition to the projects of PWD, there are 5,015 projects of the local self-government institutions. Of these, 305 projects have been completed and the rest are expected to be completed by March 15," he said.

"The Kundannur flyover was also built with state funds. The bridge has been adjusted to allow vehicles with five and a half meters height from Wellington side of to pass through. The bridge was built without any land acquisition. With the completion of the bridge, it will be possible to travel on this section of the NH without any traffic signal breaks," he added.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said that the Kundannur flyover will solve the traffic congestion in Ernakulam city to a great extent.

The release said the government aims to eradicate poverty and various schemes are being formulated and implemented for this purpose.

Welfare pensions have been increased to Rs 1,500 and new projects have also been launched in the agricultural sector, it said. (ANI)

