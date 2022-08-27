Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari attended the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Local Self Government (AIILSG) and hailed the government's initiative in this direction as progressive and far-sighted.

"I have met actor Amitabh Bachchan, even he said that his house gets flooded during monsoon. It means that in municipal corporations quality of work is lacking so we need to use the best new technology and project management to deliver the best quality work," Gadkari said.

The minister also said by providing these students with the best skills, we will be having the best talent serving in the future.

"The conversion of knowledge into innovation is the wealth of the country. To give the best training to the students of this institute we need to give them world-class training through the best faculty. This will help the local bodies where these students will be serving in future. In municipal corporations we need to work on economical viability of the project," he further said.

The minister also talked about the importance of audits, saying that a performance audit is more important than a financial audit.

"So far I have done Rs 45 lakh crore of work and there isn't any complaint on work quality. Ecology and environment are also important at the same time while developing the local bodies. A financial audit is important but performance audit is more important in institutions," the minister added.

Gadkari also talked about initiatives by the government and the institutions working towards it.

"AIILSG runs separate training and capacity-building programmes as per the requirement of urban local bodies. It has more than 40 centres and affiliated centres in India to build an efficient workforce for municipal bodies," the minister said at the event.

The Union Mminister had met Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on August 18, seeking his support for the cause of the Road Safety Mission in India. (ANI)

