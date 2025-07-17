Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A convicted prisoner escaped from the Nellore Central Jail on Tuesday evening under mysterious circumstances.

According to a press release issued by the Prison Department yesterday, a convicted prisoner, Indla Suresh, resident of Gandhi Janasangam, Sangam Mandal, escaped from Nellore Central Prison on Tuesday evening under mysterious circumstances, triggering a massive manhunt by law enforcement agencies.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the escaped convict, according to official sources.

Police have urged the public to remain alert and report any information regarding Indla Suresh's whereabouts to the nearest police station immediately. Authorities have assured that all information shared will be kept confidential.

Officials stated that further investigation into the matter is ongoing to determine how the escape occurred and to identify any possible lapses in prison security.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a sharp attack on the state's law enforcement agencies and the current government, alleging large-scale corruption and misuse of power.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada, Jagan accused the Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police of functioning like "mafia dons", claiming they are controlling their respective zones and enabling illegal activities."All the DIGs in the state of Andhra Pradesh are mafia dons controlling those zones... Today, all the belt shops in every village are unauthorised, yet you find these belt shops in every village running and flourishing. They are selling liquor above the MRP only because they have the blessings of the police," he said.

On July 3, Police had begun an investigation into the case in which a student of a private college in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the college premises. The deceased, Sai Revanth, a resident of the Dargamitta area on Dicast Road in Nellore, was a second-year Intermediate student at Viswa Sai College here. (ANI)

